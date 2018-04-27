Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Which Leader Would You Follow?

Which Leader Would You Follow?

In his book Immeasurable, Skye Jethani writes:

Compare two leaders. Leader A lifted an entire nation in a time of despair. He mobilized his people against unimaginable odds with a clear vision and inspiring passion. He launched a movement that has impacted literally everyone alive today. He set in motion an industrial and scientific revolution that produced the first computer, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

A Lesson on Stewardship from "The Lord of the Rings"

In The Lord of the Rings, Tolkien writes about a kingdom called Gondor which for many years has had no king. While waiting for the rightful heir to come and claim his throne, a series ...

[ Read More ]
Increase in Self-Promotion in Pop Music

Increase in Self-Promotion in Pop Music

This shouldn't come as a surprise, but a newstudy reports self-regard, self-promotion, and plain old bragging are far more prominent in pop music than they were a quarter-century ago. ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion | Playback Media | Preaching Today Media

Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion | Playback Media

This motion background is perfect to complement Lifeway’s Galactic Starveyor VBS kit for 2017. Flowing stardust drifts across this blue galaxy background. The appearance of constellations in the back gives the feeling of floating in deep space. A large circle is in the middle with the words “Welcome We’re Glad You’re Here” in the center. This is a great background for starting Vacation Bible School, youth gatherings, or any service any time of year! The Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion Background is part of the Fun Galaxy Collection. [ Read More ]
Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion Spanish | Playback Media | Preaching Today Media

Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion Spanish | Playback Media

This motion background is perfect to complement Lifeway’s Galactic Starveyor VBS kit for 2017. Flowing stardust drifts across this blue galaxy background. The appearance of constellations in the back gives the feeling of floating in deep space. A large circle is in the middle with the words “Bienvenidos Estamos contentos que estén aquí” in the center. This is a great background for starting Vacation Bible School, youth gatherings, or any service any time of year! The Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion Spanish Background is part of the Fun Galaxy Collection. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top