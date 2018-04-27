Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Tyranny of Convenience

The Tyranny of Convenience

Law professor and technology expert Tim Lu claims that there's an underestimated force that drives our daily lives—convenience. We want nearly everything about our lives to be convenient, efficient, and easy. Wu calls convenience "the most powerful force shaping our individual lives and ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Real Story Behind the Remote Control

Eugene J. Polley lived his entire life in the Chicago area, where he worked for Zenith Electronics for 47 years. Hired as a stock boy during the Depression, he eventually became an ...

[ Read More ]
Pet Rock Inventor Regrets Invention

Pet Rock Inventor Regrets Invention

In the mid-'70s, an unknown editor named Gary Dahl was talking with his friends, who were complaining about all the work involved in caring for pets—feeding them, walking them, ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

True Love Is Jesus | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

True Love Is Jesus | Hyper Pixels Media

Love is what the world seeks in all the wrong places. But, true love is an action, not a feeling. It&apos;s found in sacrifice, not selfishness. It is patient, not demanding. Doesn&apos;t hurt others, but casts out fear. Real love was born in a stable and seen at the cross. True love carries us through the highs and the lows. True love is Jesus. [ Read More ]
True Love Is Jesus | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

True Love Is Jesus | Hyper Pixels Media

Love is what the world seeks in all the wrong places. But, true love is an action, not a feeling. It&apos;s found in sacrifice, not selfishness. It is patient, not demanding. Doesn&apos;t hurt others, but casts out fear. Real love was born in a stable and seen at the cross. True love carries us through the highs and the lows. True love is Jesus. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top