Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Singer Nora Jones on the Influence of Her Mom

Singer Nora Jones on the Influence of Her Mom

In an interview with multiple-Grammy award winning Nora Jones, Dan Rather asked what her secret was to "staying grounded" and not letting her success get to her. The singer credited her mother.

"I think it's because of my upbringing, my Mom," replied ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Power of a Mother's Touch

I was in line at the grocery checkout. A few feet in front of me, a mother guided her toddler ahead, anchored her baby on her hip, and elbowed her checkbook open to pay the clerk. ...

[ Read More ]
Daughter Receives Mom's Letters 23 Years After Death

Daughter Receives Mom's Letters 23 Years After Death

For the longest time, Amanda Lemmond didn't have much of her mother to hold onto. She still has the stuffed animal bunny her mother gave her one Easter when she was a little girl. ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

All (A Moment Of Surrender) | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

All (A Moment Of Surrender) | Freebridge Media

At the center of a life lived for Jesus, is an attitude of surrender. An authentic desire to abandon everything for the sake of His glory. Orchestrated beautifully to “I Surrender All”, this video is a powerful way to open a time of prayer, intro a message or begin a time of worship. [ Read More ]
Mechurch 2 | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

Mechurch 2 | Igniter Media

Do you ever feel like some people have the wrong attitude about church? Use this mini movie to add a little humor when talking about church identity, entitlement, or service. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top