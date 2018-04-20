Learning to Soar in the Power of the Spirit

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Holy Spirit Acts Like a Broken Hip Someone (J.D. Grear) has said that many of us think that the Holy Spirit is like our pituitary gland. You know it's there, you're glad you've got it, and you don't want to lose it, ... [ Read More ]

Farmer Can't Find the Water Supply on His Land In the classic French film Jean de Florette, townspeople in a small village in Provence, France conspire against a local landowner named Jean who has just inherited a plot of land. ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Lazarus | Skit Guys Studios Zombies, Chalupa’s and Tombs…oh my! Journey with Tommy and Eddie as they imagine what it must’ve been like to watch Lazarus walk out of the tomb. [ Read More ]

The Parable Of The Rich Fool | Stewart Redwine This video takes place after the death of the rich fool from Jesus’ original parable. The wife in this video is the “rich fool.” During her life she acquired an immense amount of clothing that she never wore. Blouses, skirts, pants, accessories—tags still attached. Now that she has died, her grieving husband must “empty the barns,” so to speak, in this sequel to Jesus’ original parable. [ Read More ]

More videos