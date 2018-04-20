Sermon Illustrations
Former Inmate Gets Job Back After DNA Exoneration
Nevest Coleman resumed his job as a groundskeeper for the Chicago White Sox after an unexpected hiatus left him unavailable to work-for 23 years. In 1994, Coleman was charged and convicted of rape and murder. He spent the next two decades behind bars until last November, when prosecutors vacated his conviction after considering DNA evidence that should've ruled him out as a suspect. Several ...
