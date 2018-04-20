Sermon Illustrations
Cruise Line Trades Free Cruise for Snapchat Handle
Residents of a sleepy central Virginia town were surprised in March by a coordinated campaign to identify and woo one of their local teenagers.
Carnival Cruise Lines first posted signs all over town, then augmented their effort with a gigantic rolling billboard on a truck. The sign featured a picture of "Chief Fun Officer" Shaquille O'Neal with the text "DOES ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments