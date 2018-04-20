Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Amazing Influence of British Missionaries Worldwide

The Amazing Influence of British Missionaries Worldwide

The Spectator, one of Britain's leading weekly newsmagazines recently ran an article entitled "Amazing Grace," Journalist Colin Freeman wrote about his surprise at the large number of British Christian missionaries still working in foreign lands.

He noted the medical doctor David Donovan and his wife Shirley. They were kidnapped along with three other British missionaries on October 2017 for ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Missions: A Willingness to Be Lonely

The unoccupied fields of the world await those who are willing to be lonely for the sake of Christ.

—Samuel Zwemer, U.S. missionary (1867–1952)

[ Read More ]

The Partnership of Missions and Business in China

In an article for Today's Christian about the rapid growth of the church in China (now 70 million strong), Rob Moll tells the story of a missionary and businessman called Uncle Daniel, ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Flag Of China | illuminate | Preaching Today Media

Flag Of China | illuminate

As our conversations &amp; worship gatherings include the Chinese Church more &amp; more, it doesn’t hurt to have a loop of their flag. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top