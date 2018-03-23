Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Resurrection Proved its Power among African Americans

The Resurrection Proved its Power among African Americans

A recent (2018) article in Christianity Today traces how early African American Christianity proved the power of the Resurrection against oppression.

In their book The Genesis of Liberation, scholars Emerson Powery and Rodney Sadler Jr. explore what they call the "miracle" of how many African American slaves came to faith in Christ. For most of them, Jesus was the "White Man's Savior." ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Scene from Film 'Lincoln' on Lincoln's Courageous Leadership

Scene from Film 'Lincoln' on Lincoln's Courageous Leadership

In a powerful scene during the film Lincoln, starring Daniel Day Lewis, the bloody Civil War has tested the nation's endurance, but the tide is finally turning. Although the secession ...

[ Read More ]

John Ortberg Considers the Ongoing Battle with Racism

Psychologists have found an intriguing way to study what it is that we really like and dislike. It's called "affective priming." They print a word over a bouncing dot on a computer ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Black History Month Still 1 | Playback Media | Preaching Today Media

Black History Month Still 1 | Playback Media

Honor the rich legacy of African Americans and spread awareness in your community with this stylish still background. It features framed images of Black History icons on a warm red background. Between the geometrically framed photographs rest the words “Celebrating Black History, Embracing the legacy by remembering the past”. [ Read More ]
Black History Month Still 1 | Playback Media | Preaching Today Media

Black History Month Still 1 | Playback Media

Honor the rich legacy of African Americans and spread awareness in your community with this stylish still background. It features framed images of Black History icons on a warm red background. Between the geometrically framed photographs rest the words “Celebrating Black History, Embracing the legacy by remembering the past”. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top