Sermon Illustrations
Red Sauce on Suspect's Face Leads to Arrest
Police cited an obvious, telltale clue in the arrest of a Pennsylvania man for theft-red sauce, smeared all over his face and clothing.
Law enforcement officers in Luzerne County arrested Leahman Glenn Robert Potter with burglary, criminal trespass, and ...
