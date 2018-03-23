The Radical but Gentle Faith of Mister Rogers

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Hoarder Next Door The suite next to our condo is a small studio. The neighbors who lived there when we moved in fit the profile: young, professional, and private. That's why I was surprised when the ... [ Read More ]

Hurting People Need Friends to 'Offer Refuge' Christian trauma expert Dr. Jamie Aten notes, "When our friends and loved ones are impacted by violence and mass trauma it can leave us feeling helpless, cause us to 'freeze' up, or ... [ Read More ]

Connect With A Small Group | Hyper Pixels Media It’s so important for people to be involved and growing through your worship service. But, at the same time, it’s easy for people to get “lost in the crowd” and never really get connected. That’s where Small Groups come in. Use this video to encourage your church to get involved in a Small Group, where they can connect, grow, and find support. In a small group they will find the encouragement and acceptance they need to become fully devoted followers of Christ. [ Read More ]

