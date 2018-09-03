Billy Graham1918-2018
Police Standoff Concludes with Discovery of Stuffed Tiger

Police Standoff Concludes with Discovery of Stuffed Tiger

When farmer Bruce Grubb saw what he perceived to be a potential threat to the people and animals on his farm, he acted decisively. Only in hindsight did he realize his fears were unfounded.

Police in the area received a frantic call from Grubbs, explaining that there was a tiger on the loose on his property, which he noticed on his way to check on his pregnant cows. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

