Billy Graham1918-2018
Read CT's Special Coverage of the Evangelist's Life and Legacy »

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Police Review Board Makes Course Correction

Police Review Board Makes Course Correction

The City of Portland's Independent Police Review office uncovered a series of shocking revelations in the process of investigating a complaint by a man who interacted with police during a series of high-profile demonstrations.

Portland police sergeant Erin Smith admitted to investigators that he intentionally misrepresented the truth to a pedestrian participating in a November 2016 protest, implying that ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Florida Treasure Hunter Creates Fake Treasure

Florida Treasure Hunter Creates Fake Treasure

In April 2016, Harper's Magazine published a fascinating report about a man named Jay Miscovich, who found what he claimed were hundreds of emeralds from a Spanish shipwreck that went ...

[ Read More ]

Telemarketer Hides Identity

The Do-Not-Call list does a pretty good job of preventing unwanted telemarketing calls, but recently a rogue company somehow pierced my Do-Not-Call defenses and bombed my telephone ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Together | Soul Refinery | Preaching Today Media

Together | Soul Refinery

Teamwork. Community. Accountability. Service. There is no &quot;I&quot; in team. This video, using powerful narration against visuals of team sports, illustrates the importance of living life together -- and working together to further God&apos;s kingdom. This video has versatility, and can be used for recruiting volunteers, signing up for community groups and small group Bible studies, seeking out trusted accountability partners, church membership, and teachings related to strengthening the body of Christ. [ Read More ]
It Starts With Me | ChurchStuf | Preaching Today Media

It Starts With Me | ChurchStuf

There are lots of distractions and wrong turns that can land you “lost” in life. You are ultimately responsible for your journey, your health and your faith… no one else. Spiritual health begins with reflection on your route, where you are and where you’re headed. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top