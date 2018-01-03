Sermon Illustrations
Police Review Board Makes Course Correction
The City of Portland's Independent Police Review office uncovered a series of shocking revelations in the process of investigating a complaint by a man who interacted with police during a series of high-profile demonstrations.
Portland police sergeant Erin Smith admitted to investigators that he intentionally misrepresented the truth to a pedestrian participating in a November 2016 protest, implying that ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments