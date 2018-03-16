McDonald's Flips Iconic Logo to Honor Women
If, on March 8th, 2018 you happened to check out McDonald's on social media or drive past one particular location, you might've noticed something strange: the M flipped on its head, becoming a W.
Inspired by franchisees like Patricia Williams of Los Angeles and servers like Loraine Maurer in Evansville, Indiana, McDonald's ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
On May 13, 1965, Housekeeping Monthly offered the following advice to women in what they called "The Good Wife's Guide":
Plan ahead, even the night before, to have a delicious dinner ...
[ Read More
]
In 2013 Sheryl Sandberg, a Harvard Business School grad, a former assistant to the Secretary of the Treasury, and Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, wrote her bestseller, Lean In: ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
We occasionally all have one of “those days” at work. This can easily lead to a bad attitude when it comes to our jobs and our career. However, God says in Colossians 3:23, “Work willingly at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people.” <br /> <br /> This fun and uplifting video reminds us that God worked for six days, found satisfaction in His labor, and rested on the seventh day. We should follow His example. This sermon illustration video works great for Labor Day or anytime you are preaching about the sabbath, rest, or work.
[ Read More
]
What is love? Is it a feeling or experience? Is it emotional or physical? How do you define it? Scripture gives us the perfect definition of love. Take a look at the biblical roadmap for loving as Jesus loved.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments