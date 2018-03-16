The Human Race Is in Need of an Upgrade

More Sermon illustrations

To live as a sacrifice requires us to allow Jesus to call the shots. Culture does not have the last word and the final say, Jesus Christ does. Perfect to use as a service opener, sermon bumper or transitional element in your worship services.

The Parable of the Good Samaritan is perhaps the most popular of Jesus’ parables. It has big production value, the villains are religious figures, and the hero is unlikely, to say the least. There’s plenty of drama too—robbery, violence, rescue, suspense, and grace. But in this video, nobody’s life is at stake … there isn’t even a robbery. This parable communicates many things, but fundamentally the story rests on the truth that Christ calls us to help others. And in reimagining this story for our contemporary culture, this video explores our work life and occupational relationships.