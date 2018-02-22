Explore

How Fake News can Shape Our Thinking

Georgia Wells, "The Big Loophole That Helped Russia Exploit Facebook: Doctored Photos," The Wall Street Journal (2-22-18)

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]How Fake News can Shape Our Thinking

The Wall Street Journal reported a story about how fake news stories and photos can have a powerful impact on shaping our minds and hearts. The story quoted Randi Romo, a female photographer whose photograph at an immigration rally had been manipulated by a Russia-backed account. The fake photo conveyed an anti-immigration message while the original photo clearly conveyed a pro-immigration message. Ms. Romo had a powerful warning for all of us: "We are living in the greatest era of information access. People will watch cat videos endlessly, but they won't take a minute to ascertain whether what they are being told is true or not."

Possible Preaching Angles: Of course this clearly applies not just to fake news stories in mainstream media. It's also a powerful reminder about being discerning with false doctrine and false teaching.

