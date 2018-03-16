Billy Graham1918-2018
Former Boxer Mike Tyson's Home Turned into Church

Former Boxer Mike Tyson's Home Turned into Church

A broken-down mansion is becoming a home for broken souls.

A mansion in Southington Township, Ohio that was the former home of heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson was donated several years ago to Living Word Sanctuary Church. Since then, church members have been cleaning up the property, ...

Drug Dealer's Home Becomes a Church

Milton and Laura Acosta were a part of our church family while Milton studied nearby at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. When he finished his PhD, they returned to Milton's native ...

Recording Artist Sings for Justice

It was an episode of Law & Order that confronted Christian recording artist Natalie Grant with the horrors of child sex trafficking in South Asia. When she turned off the television ...

The Body Of Christ | Creative Media Solutions | Preaching Today Media

The Body Of Christ | Creative Media Solutions

The body of Christ is made up of different members. Similarly, there are many instruments that make up a body of music. We all have a part to play, but when we come together in one accord, the Body of Christ is beautiful. Based on 1 Corinthians 12. [ Read More ]
