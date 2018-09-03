Billy Graham1918-2018
Read CT's Special Coverage of the Evangelist's Life and Legacy »

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Einstein Listed Marital Expectations for His Wife

Einstein Listed Marital Expectations for His Wife

A collection of Einstein's letters auctioned off in 1996 contains a list of marital expectations for his wife, Maliva Maric. The list includes daily laundry "kept in good order," "three meals regularly in my room," a desk maintained neatly "for my use only," and the demand that she quit talking or leave the room "if I request it." The marriage ended in divorce, but the list ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Atheist Offers Wise Advice on Marriage

Atheist Offers Wise Advice on Marriage

In an article in The New York Times, philosopher Alain de Botton claims that for 250 years many of us have been deluded by what he calls the Romantic view of marriage—"that a ...

[ Read More ]
Advice from Divorce Lawyers about Social Media Use

Advice from Divorce Lawyers about Social Media Use

A survey by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers found that 81 percent of lawyers said they'd seen an increase in divorce cases using evidence found on social media. A group ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Thanksgiving Hacks | Motion Worship | Preaching Today Media

Thanksgiving Hacks | Motion Worship

This funny Thanksgiving short film was inspired by video blogs and social media celebrities. Fictional internet sensation JoshMalosh21 presents a variety of Thanksgiving themed life hacks (Thanksgiving Hacks) which all go horribly wrong, with pretty hilarious results. Don&apos;t try this at home! [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top