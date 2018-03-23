Children Feel Safer With Boundaries

Related Sermon Illustrations

TED Talk on Why Fish (and We) Need a Fishbowl In his TED Talk, "The Paradox of Choice," secular psychologist Barry Schwartz claims that many of us live by this unspoken but "official dogma": maximize your happiness by maximizing ... [ Read More ]

Violating God's Law Is Like Putting Our Hand in Fire Dorothy Sayers, the mystery writer, was also a devoted Christian. Dorothy Sayers was attempting to explain the moral law of God. She pointed out that in our society there are two kinds ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Three Days Later Scripture Motion | twelve:thirty media This scripture motion from our Three Days Later Series In A Box collection is great to use during your worship experience to engage your congregation with the Bible. Works well with our mini-movie “Three Days Later”. [ Read More ]

Final Words Scripture Still | twelve:thirty media This scripture motion from our Final Words Series In A Box collection is great to use during your worship experience to engage your congregation with the Bible. Works well with our mini-movie “Final Words”. [ Read More ]

More videos