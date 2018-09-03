Billy Graham1918-2018
Read CT's Special Coverage of the Evangelist's Life and Legacy »

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

British Atheist Loves the Concept of Original Sin

British Atheist Loves the Concept of Original Sin

In a recent interview, Alain de Botton, a famous British atheist, said, "I love the concept of original sin, the idea that we're all fundamentally broken and fundamentally incomplete." When asked why de Botton explained:

Because [original sin] seems to be such ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair'

Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair'

There is a Japanese word, kintsukuroi, that means "golden repair." It is the art of restoring broken pottery with gold so the fractures are literally illuminated—a kind of physical ...

[ Read More ]

"Just Married": Working at Love

Just Married is a romantic comedy that explores the brief courtship and excruciatingly long honeymoon of Tom Leezak and Sarah McNerney. After Tom, a blue-collar radio traffic reporter ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Sacrifice | Motion Worship | Preaching Today Media

Sacrifice | Motion Worship

This powerful short film is designed for Lent &amp; Ash Wednesday, featuring drifting ash and distressed textures. The text describes our broken condition, striving against sin, fear, and insecurity. It points to Christ who spent time fasting in the desert, and suggests that this act of sacrifice can heal us in seasons of struggle. In the end, our brokenness shatters revealing gold, forged by the power of God. [ Read More ]
All The Poor And Powerless Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | All Sons & Daughters | Preaching Today Media

All The Poor And Powerless Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | All Sons & Daughters

Featuring the original master recording by All Sons &amp; Daughters from the album Brokenness Aside &lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt; iWorship Visual Worship Trax combine today&apos;s most powerful worship songs with inspiring graphics and lyrics to provide an excellent worship resource for growing churches and home groups. &lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt; Includes 3 stand-alone song movies in original stereo audio, split-trax and click-trax versions. Perfect for use with your worship team or for solo performance. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top