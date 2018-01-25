Website Architect Turns to Prayer in Overwhelming Challenge

Related Sermon Illustrations

Cancer Survivor and Trauma Expert on 'Spiritual Surrender' At the age of 35 Christian psychologist and researcher Dr. Jamie Aten was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his pelvis. Aten said: For the first six months, whenever ... [ Read More ]

Sitting with God on the Bathroom Floor In his book The Pressure's Off, psychologist Larry Crabb uses a story from his childhood to illustrate our need to delight in God through adversity: One Saturday afternoon, I decided ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

A New Year's Prayer For America | Freebridge Media As we begin a New Year, let us take a moment to ask for God’s hand on our nation. May we be reminded that true independence is found in our dependence on Him. May we once again become one nation under God. [ Read More ]

Heal Our Land | Freebridge Media America is a nation in great need of God. In the midst of our freedoms, we have forgotten our first love. We have lost sight of the principles on which we were founded. We have forgotten that true independence is found in our dependence on God. Today, we humbly pray for God to hear His people…and heal our land. [ Read More ]

More videos