Sarah Silverman Reacts to Twitter Troll with Empathy

A common recipe for comedy is "tragedy plus time." Many comics are well-acquainted with tragedy, but few demonstrate that they have the time to help someone in need.

Yet, feminist comedian Sarah Silverman did just that in late December when she responded to a Twitter user who lashed out at her.

When she saw the tweet directed at her by user @jeremy_jamrozy that used ...