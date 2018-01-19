Sermon Illustrations
Our Tendency to Flaunt Our Good Deeds
A British paper (the Guardian) published an article titled, "Sex Doesn't Sell Anymore: Activism Does." And while this sounds impressive, it is often aimed at (very profitable) humility. In other words, the right hand definitely knows what the left is doing!
Lyft wasn't the only company flaunting good deeds recently. In reaction to Trump's ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments