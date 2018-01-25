Explore

New Age College Professor Radically Changed by Christ

New Age College Professor Radically Changed by Christ

Professor Mary Poplin from Claremont Graduate School says she met Jesus in a dream. At the time, she was teaching radical feminism, multiculturalism, and postmodernism. As a devotee of New Age spirituality, she claims she was the poster child for "spiritual but not religious." She writes:

A central image in my life was the [New Age] actress Shirley MacLaine, dancing on the beach in free-spirited fashion. I was seeking happiness, self-fulfillment, and freedom from restraint, all the while deluding myself about my own "goodness." We were children of the 60s, products of the "I'm okay, you're okay" culture. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Displaying 1–1 of 1 comments

William Strawhun

January 25, 2018  10:04am

Mary's testimony is moving and contemporary just as Jesus is and as a preacher the goal my friends is to move people to see Jesus, to look into his eyes and catch oneself there.

More Sermon illustrations

