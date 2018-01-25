Sermon Illustrations
Edwin Hawkins Impacted Popular Culture Through Gospel Music
Gospel star Edwin Hawkins, most notable for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," died of pancreatic cancer at 74.
Alongside luminaries like Andrae Crouch and James Cleveland, Hawkins was considered one of the founders of what is now considered contemporary gospel music. An elder brother in the talented family that also included vocalist Tramaine Hawkins and the late great ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments