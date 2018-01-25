Sermon Illustrations
Billionaire Elon Musk's Loneliness
According to a recent (2017) article in Rolling Stone magazine, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has it all—except love. Musk is one of the only people in the world who has started four separate billion dollar companies. After his divorce to his ex-wife ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments