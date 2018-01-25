Billionaire Elon Musk's Loneliness

Related Sermon Illustrations

Researcher Tracks the 'Vanishing Neighbor' Effect Few Americans today say they know their neighbors' names, and far fewer report interacting with them on a daily basis. Pulling data from the General Social Survey, a recent report ... [ Read More ]

Belgian Hotel Rents Fish to Lonely Guests Traveling by yourself isn't always the most fun: You might start to miss home, your family, your friends. A hotel in Belgium has come up with an idea to comfort lonely travelers. For ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Be The New (Year) | Journey Box Media One of the greatest things about God’s promises of new mercies and new songs is how we can fulfill those promises for others. This fun mini-movie is energetic and perfect for getting your community excited about the New Year. [ Read More ]

More videos