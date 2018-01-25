Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Billionaire Elon Musk's Loneliness

Billionaire Elon Musk's Loneliness

According to a recent (2017) article in Rolling Stone magazine, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has it all—except love. Musk is one of the only people in the world who has started four separate billion dollar companies. After his divorce to his ex-wife ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Researcher Tracks the 'Vanishing Neighbor' Effect

Researcher Tracks the 'Vanishing Neighbor' Effect

Few Americans today say they know their neighbors' names, and far fewer report interacting with them on a daily basis. Pulling data from the General Social Survey, a recent report ...

[ Read More ]
Belgian Hotel Rents Fish to Lonely Guests

Belgian Hotel Rents Fish to Lonely Guests

Traveling by yourself isn't always the most fun: You might start to miss home, your family, your friends. A hotel in Belgium has come up with an idea to comfort lonely travelers. For ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Be The New (Year) | Journey Box Media | Preaching Today Media

Be The New (Year) | Journey Box Media

One of the greatest things about God’s promises of new mercies and new songs is how we can fulfill those promises for others. This fun mini-movie is energetic and perfect for getting your community excited about the New Year. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top