In an article titled "Whatever Became of Repentance?" Christianity Today's Mark Galli writes:

On October 31, 1517, Martin Luther is said to have posted 95 theses, or "Disputation on the Power of Indulgences," on the door of All Saints Church. The professor of moral theology at the University of Wittenberg was proposing an academic debate about indulgences—the practice of doing good works or offering money in order to remove punishment for sin. Luther was disturbed by how indulgences encouraged people to pay for forgiveness rather than repent. Instead, Luther argued: "Our Lord and Master Jesus Christ, when he said 'Repent,' willed that the whole life of believers should be repentance."

That is as hard to swallow today as it was then. We are not the first to notice how absent the theme of repentance is today. Karl Menninger's 1988 bestseller Whatever Became of Sin? could have easily included a sequel, Whatever Became of Repentance?

Galli notes that repentance is unpopular because we're "addicted" to justifying our own actions and pointing out the evil in others. If I really looked at my own self-centeredness and pride, Galli argues, I'd have to admit that I am also a hypocrite and a moral failure. He concludes:

Well, yes. Aren't we all? That's precisely why Jesus came, to save the world from itself and to save us from ourselves. That's why the word repentance is usually connected to the phrase "good news," as Mark highlights in his summary of Jesus' early preaching: "Repent and believe the good news!" (1:15).

