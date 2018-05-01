Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

The Power of Positive Habits Can Change Our Destiny

Robert J. Morgan, Worry Less, Live More (Thomas Nelson, 2017), page xxiii

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]The Power of Positive Habits Can Change Our Destiny

In his latest book, Robert Morgan shares the beneficial effects that habits can have in our lives:

The word practice implies we must go to work developing certain skills until they become habitual or proficient, like an athlete or musician. These are the Bible's perpetual habits for a gradual and glorious experience with the God of peace. In her book Better Than Before: What I Learned About Making and Breaking Habits, Gretchen Rubin called habits "the invisible architecture of daily life. We repeat about 40 percent of our behavior almost daily, so our habits shape our existence, and our future."
Rubin went on to explain that habits reduce the need for self-control, saying, "With habits, we conserve our self-control. Because we're in the habit of putting a dirty coffee cup in the office dishwasher, we don't need self-control to perform that action; we do it without thinking." She also added, "Our habits are our destiny. And changing our habits allows us to alter that destiny."

Robert J. Morgan, Worry Less, Live More (Thomas Nelson, 2017), page xxiii

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

NFL Quarterback Says Performance Requires Going on Autopilot

NFL Quarterback Says Performance Requires Going on Autopilot

Any skill, art, or good habit requires more than knowledge. It also requires hours of training and practice. For instance, when Alec Baldwin asked NFL quarterback Andrew Luck what ...

[ Read More ]
What Actors Have Done to Prepare for a Role

What Actors Have Done to Prepare for a Role

For her role in Black Swan, Natalie Portman trained with New York City Ballet dancer Mary Helen Bowers for eight hours a day, six days a week for the 12 months before the film started ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Deeper Still | Overflow Media Group | Preaching Today Media

Deeper Still | Overflow Media Group

A spoken word video exploring the idea of going deeper in one&apos;s relationship with God, getting to know more of His character, passion, and priorities. [ Read More ]
Modern Christmas Christ Still | Playback Media | Preaching Today Media

Modern Christmas Christ Still | Playback Media

This still features five triangle trees across the bottom of the background. The trees resemble the classic Christmas tree. The trees are different hues of red and blue making this a different and modern color palette for the Christmas Season. A subtle textured grungy pattern is spread around the background adding some character. In the middle are three smaller triangles and the words, “Christ Advent a season of expectation”. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top