Sermon Illustrations
illustration
The Power of Positive Habits Can Change Our Destiny
Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]
In his latest book, Robert Morgan shares the beneficial effects that habits can have in our lives:
The word practice implies we must go to work developing certain skills until they become habitual or proficient, like an athlete or musician. These are the Bible's perpetual habits for a gradual and glorious experience with the God of peace. In her book Better Than Before: What I Learned About Making and Breaking Habits, Gretchen Rubin called habits "the invisible architecture of daily life. We repeat about 40 percent of our behavior almost daily, so our habits shape our existence, and our future."
Rubin went on to explain that habits reduce the need for self-control, saying, "With habits, we conserve our self-control. Because we're in the habit of putting a dirty coffee cup in the office dishwasher, we don't need self-control to perform that action; we do it without thinking." She also added, "Our habits are our destiny. And changing our habits allows us to alter that destiny."
Robert J. Morgan, Worry Less, Live More (Thomas Nelson, 2017), page xxiii
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments
Review and Rate this Article: *