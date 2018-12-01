Civil War Surrender Brings Life Not Retribution

More Sermon illustrations

Marriage has its challenges. You could even say there are days when it feels like a TV drama. In this mini-movie, a couple has their “day in court” to work through their conflicts and frustrations. See what happens when they stop to listen to each other and discover they’re both responsible for the struggles in their relationship. An ideal setup for a message on conflict resolution. Court of Conflict is part of our Love and Marriage bundle, with four mini-movies that are perfect to accompany a message series or retreat on marriage.