Succeeding Because of the 'Advantage of Disadvantages'

In his book David and Goliath, Malcolm Gladwell documents the lives of many successful leaders and entrepreneurs who succeed not in spite of challenges and suffering in life but because of them. He calls this phenomenon "the advantage of disadvantage." Gladwell cites a study ...

Wilma Rudolph Overcame Obstacles to Win Olympic Gold

Wilma Rudolph was the 20th of 22 children. Born prematurely, doctors did not expect Wilma to survive. She did, but at the age of four, she contracted double pneumonia and scarlet fever, ...

[ Read More ]

Man Takes 14 Years to Chisel Hole Through Mountain

When a mountain is in your way what do you do? Just ask Ramchandra Das, 53, who lives in Bihar, India. In order to access nearby fields for food and work, Das and his fellow villagers ...

[ Read More ]

Restore Reflection | Journey Box Media | Preaching Today Media

Restore Reflection | Journey Box Media

The pace of our world is consistently speeding up, so the discipline of meditation and reflection is often a difficult one to make a habit. [ Read More ]

