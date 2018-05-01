Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Tiny Bird Senses Severe Storm Coming and Flees

Tiny Bird Senses Severe Storm Coming and Flees

Science Daily reported on the ability of certain birds to sense storms coming and to protect themselves:

In East Tennessee there's a bird known as the Golden Winged Warbler. These birds started doing something unusual after giving birth to their chicks—they started fleeing their nests. The discovery was made by accident while researchers were testing whether the ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Fear Narrows the Circle of Our Lives

Fear Narrows the Circle of Our Lives

In 1975, Roger Hart conducted a study on where children felt safe to play. He focused on 86 children between the ages of three to twelve in a small town in Vermont. Hart would follow ...

[ Read More ]
Ancient Mapmakers Marked 'Here Be Dragons'

Ancient Mapmakers Marked 'Here Be Dragons'

Medieval cartographers (mapmakers) sketched hic sunt dragones (translated "there be dragons") on the edges of their maps. Those three words were used by the medieval cartographer of ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Thankful In All Circumstances | RamFaith Films | Preaching Today Media

Thankful In All Circumstances | RamFaith Films

In the season of Thanksgiving, Pastor Gary Clark shares a personal story of how he and his wife were challenged to be thankful when an unexpected blessing came into their lives. Be challenged to be truly thankful in all circumstances. [ Read More ]
Strengthen Us - A New Year's Prayer | Centerline New Media | Preaching Today Media

Strengthen Us - A New Year's Prayer | Centerline New Media

A happy year - it’s something we’d all like to have. However, we must look beyond our circumstances in our pursuit of happiness. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top