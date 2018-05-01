Helping Those 'Carrying a Backpack of Misery'

In an article Margaret Manning encourages the church to find creative ways to help those who are marginalized in society:

A recent post in The New York Times had a provocative headline: "Amsterdam Has a Deal for Alcoholics: Work Paid in Beer." The article detailed the controversial work of an NGO that helps prevent social isolation for the homeless, the poor, drug users, and those with psychiatric problems. The organization ...