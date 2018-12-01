Explore

The Universal Desire for a Happy Ending

In their recent book, The God Conversation, Moreland and Muehlhoff illustrate the universal desire for a story to have a happy ending:

"And they lived happily ever after" is a constant refrain in fairy tales, movies, and love songs. Our well-meaning friends tell us, "It's going to be all right!" And we have proverbs that assure that behind every cloud is a silver lining. This ...

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Joys in Heaven Go on Forever

The Joys in Heaven Go on Forever

This world and its history are prelude and foretaste; all the sunrises and sunsets, symphonies and rock concerts, feasts and friendships are but whispers. They are a prologue to the ...

[ Read More ]

A Faith That Does Not Shrink from Death

We have a faith that does not shrink from death. The fundamental concern of our faith is both to reveal with fearsome accuracy the nature of death, and to draw the sting from it by ...

[ Read More ]

Related videos

The Parable Of The Rich Man And Lazarus | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Rich Man And Lazarus | Stewart Redwine

In this video a woman has an automobile accident that leads to a near-death experience in which she perceives Hell as a vivid reality. When she wakes up in a hospital, her sister tries to convince her that Hell isn't real and that her experience is easily explained away. This "explaining away" has always been a temptation, since many feel that a "loving God" could never punish people. In the original parable, Jesus tells the story of an affluent man who cannot imagine a reversal of fortune in the afterlife. He lived in luxury on earth but finds himself on the other side in hell.
The Parachute | Skit Guys Studios | Preaching Today Media

The Parachute | Skit Guys Studios

If you were told that you had to jump out of a plane and were handed a parachute, would you take the parachute?

