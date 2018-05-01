Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

When We Are Connected to Each Other We Thrive

When We Are Connected to Each Other We Thrive

In his book Being Mortal, Medical Doctor Atul Gawande describes the story of Bill Thomas, a man who in the 1990s started working as the medical director of Chase Memorial Nursing home in the town of New Berlin, NY. He was only thirty-one with little or no experience in eldercare. With his newcomer's eyes, Bill was shocked by "The Three Plagues" of nursing home existence: boredom, loneliness, and helplessness. His plan was simple: start bringing gardens, children, and pets into the nursing home. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Heat Wave and Loneliness Lead to 739 Deaths

In July 1995 the city of Chicago experienced a heat wave that gripped the city for over a week. On July 13th, the heat peaked at 106 degrees. During the week of intense heat, Chicago ...

[ Read More ]

Isolation Can Make Us Ill or Dead

Recent research studies show how much we crave community and friendship. A 2006 study of 3,000 women with breast cancer found that those with a large network of friends were four times ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Aging Rockers | Rockshow Comedy | Preaching Today Media

Aging Rockers | Rockshow Comedy

A humorous song about popular aging rockers. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top