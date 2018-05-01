Rehab Focus Creates Redemption for Airline Pilots

CBS News reports that since its inception in the 1970s, the Human Intervention Motivation Study has given second chances to thousands of men and women in danger of losing their families, careers, and even their lives.

Eighty percent of HIMS participants never relapse at all, and of the ones who do, most only relapse once. Its sparkling record is indicative of HIMS' important role in maintaining the public's trust ...