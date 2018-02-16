Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Reading the Bible to Children Is Crucial in Tech Age

Reading the Bible to Children Is Crucial in Tech Age

The New York Times recently ran an article "Turn the Page, Spur the Brain" that presented empirical findings showing that reading to children, even infants, was crucial for brain development. They found that exposing children to a video or a picture short-circuited the ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Our Brains Are Wired to Connect Via Stories

Our Brains Are Wired to Connect Via Stories

The power of story is getting unlikely attention. In a fascinating collaboration, literary scholars and neuroscientists have teamed up to explore the impact that stories have on the ...

[ Read More ]

Statistics on Media Intake of Young People

According to a recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, kids aged 8 to 18 years devote an average of 7 hours and 38 minutes per day to entertainment media. That's more than 53 ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Defining The Relationship Scripture Still | twelve:thirty media | Preaching Today Media

Defining The Relationship Scripture Still | twelve:thirty media

This scripture still from our Defining the Relationship Series In A Box collection is great to use during your worship experience to engage your congregation with the Bible. Works well with our mini-movie “Defining the Relationship”. [ Read More ]
Defining The Relationship Scripture Still | twelve:thirty media | Preaching Today Media

Defining The Relationship Scripture Still | twelve:thirty media

This scripture still from our Defining the Relationship Series In A Box collection is great to use during your worship experience to engage your congregation with the Bible. Works well with our mini-movie “Defining the Relationship”. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top