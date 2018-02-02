The Most Common Advice Doctors Give-but Don't Take

Related Sermon Illustrations

Mr. Heimlich Puts His Maneuver Into Practice It's called the Heimlich maneuver—saving a choking victim with a bear hug and abdominal thrusts to eject a throat obstruction. Since its inception in 1974 it has become a national ... [ Read More ]

Scientists Trace Molecules Left on Phones to Identify Users It's a well-known fact that mobile phones continue to store more and more of our personal information. What people might not realize, however, is how much information is stored not ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Plastic Christmas | Igniter Media The authenticity of our faith is always being tested, especially during Christmas. It’s not just our words that matter. It’s our genuine responses and actions that also speak to whether our faith is real. [ Read More ]

Masks | CentralFilms We all like to make a good impression, but when it comes to God and the church, honesty is the best policy. [ Read More ]

More videos