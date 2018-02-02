Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Most Common Advice Doctors Give-but Don't Take

The Most Common Advice Doctors Give-but Don't Take

Doctors make a lot of recommendations for their patients. But do they incorporate these suggestions into their own lives? An article in The Wall Street Journal had a number of doctors weigh in on this question. One doctor noted that doctors often warn their patients about stress and ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Mr. Heimlich Puts His Maneuver Into Practice

Mr. Heimlich Puts His Maneuver Into Practice

It's called the Heimlich maneuver—saving a choking victim with a bear hug and abdominal thrusts to eject a throat obstruction. Since its inception in 1974 it has become a national ...

[ Read More ]
Scientists Trace Molecules Left on Phones to Identify Users

Scientists Trace Molecules Left on Phones to Identify Users

It's a well-known fact that mobile phones continue to store more and more of our personal information. What people might not realize, however, is how much information is stored not ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Plastic Christmas | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

Plastic Christmas | Igniter Media

The authenticity of our faith is always being tested, especially during Christmas. It’s not just our words that matter. It’s our genuine responses and actions that also speak to whether our faith is real. [ Read More ]
Masks | CentralFilms | Preaching Today Media

Masks | CentralFilms

We all like to make a good impression, but when it comes to God and the church, honesty is the best policy. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top