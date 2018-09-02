MIT Admissions Dean Resigns over Fake Resume

illustration

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is arguably the best engineering school in the country, and there's cutthroat competition to get in. Ninety-two percent of the students applying have SAT math scores over 700. A key player in deciding who gets in is MIT's dean of admissions, Marilee Jones. She's extremely qualified to make such decisions since she herself has three earned degrees. Or so she said. In reality, she was not even a college graduate. Jones' biggest mistake was to put on her résumé degrees from three well-known universities. When administrators at MIT got suspicious, all they had to do was make three short phone calls. Two schools said they had never heard of her, while the third said she took a few classes but never graduated. Jones was busted. Despite earning MIT's highest award for administrators, she was forced to resign.

If the disciples' version of Jesus' resurrection is a lie, they made the same mistake Jones made in being too specific with key details. In Mark's account of the burial of Jesus, he states that Jesus was placed in the tomb of Joseph of Arimathea.

