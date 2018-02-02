Millennials Strive for Perfection to Their Harm

Related Sermon Illustrations

Ronda Rousey's Identity in Winning Sports Illustrated had named Rhonda Rousey the "world's most dominant athlete." And she had had quite a run at that point: the first US woman ever to win an Olympic medal in Judo; ... [ Read More ]

Tom Hanks's Self-Doubt in 'A Hologram for the King' In his new film, A Hologram for the King, Tom Hanks plays a middle-aged American businessman who is sent to Saudi Arabia, where the king is planning to build a new city in the middle ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Restore Reflection | Journey Box Media The pace of our world is consistently speeding up, so the discipline of meditation and reflection is often a difficult one to make a habit. [ Read More ]

More videos