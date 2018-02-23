Billy Graham1918-2018
Read CT's Special Coverage of the Evangelist's Life and Legacy »

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Humane Society CEO Accused of Inhumane Actions

Humane Society CEO Accused of Inhumane Actions

Despite its mission to confront cruelty of animals, at least one member of the Humane Society of the United States needs a reminder that humans are just as deserving of compassion and protection.

In early February, CEO Wayne Pacelle resigned after allegations surfaced of sexual harassment. Initially, its board voted to retain Pacelle after concluding that the allegations ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

How Telling Small Lies Tricks Your Brain into Telling Big Lies

How Telling Small Lies Tricks Your Brain into Telling Big Lies

Everyone lies once in a while, but according to a new study people who tell small, self-serving lies are likely to progress to bigger falsehoods, and over time, the brain appears to ...

[ Read More ]
Man Wins Butter Substitute Lawsuit Against Dunkin' Donuts

Man Wins Butter Substitute Lawsuit Against Dunkin' Donuts

Good news, butter-lovers: If you visit your local Dunkin' Donuts and receive a butter substitute instead of real butter, you might get some money. Jan Polanik of Massachusetts sued ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Plastic Christmas | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

Plastic Christmas | Igniter Media

The authenticity of our faith is always being tested, especially during Christmas. It’s not just our words that matter. It’s our genuine responses and actions that also speak to whether our faith is real. [ Read More ]
Masks | CentralFilms | Preaching Today Media

Masks | CentralFilms

We all like to make a good impression, but when it comes to God and the church, honesty is the best policy. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top