Sermon Illustrations
Homeless Man Repaid for Good Deed
In the city of Brotherly Love, sometimes generosity extends past boundaries of gender or class.
According to a GoFundMe page established on his behalf, Johnny Bobbitt Jr. recently purchased a home with more than $400,000 dollars that were donated to him, all resulting from an act of kindness he made last fall.
In November ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments