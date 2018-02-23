Billy Graham1918-2018
Holocaust Prisoners Survived by Mutual Self-Sacrifice

Holocaust Prisoners Survived by Mutual Self-Sacrifice

In 1943, 230 women were arrested as members of the French Resistance and sent to Birkenau. Only 49 survived, but this in itself is remarkable. These women were as diverse a group as could be imagined—Jews and Christians, aristocrats and working class, young and old. Yet they were united by their commitment to the French Resistance and to one another. In her book A Train in Winter, Caroline Moorhead reconstructs ...

