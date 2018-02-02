Explore

Doomsday False Alarm Sparks Panic, Outrage

On a balmy January Saturday morning, an alert warning of nuclear doom was erroneously sent to millions of people across the state of Hawaii.

"BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL." Those were the words that flashed on cell phones and televisions screens across the state, the result of a ...

Company Offers Underground Disaster Shelters

Are you ready for the end of the world? If not, a company named Vivos can help you and your loved ones get prepared. The Vivos website says, "Whether we want to believe it or not … ...

Most Nations Are Still at War

Most Nations Are Still at War

God made the world for peace and yet we've turned peace into war (Isaiah 2:4). The Institute for Economics and Peace, an independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank, published ...

The Parable Of The Good Samaritan | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Good Samaritan | Stewart Redwine

The Parable of the Good Samaritan is perhaps the most popular of Jesus’ parables. It has big production value, the villains are religious figures, and the hero is unlikely, to say the least. There’s plenty of drama too—robbery, violence, rescue, suspense, and grace. But in this video, nobody’s life is at stake … there isn’t even a robbery. This parable communicates many things, but fundamentally the story rests on the truth that Christ calls us to help others. And in reimagining this story for our contemporary culture, this video explores our work life and occupational relationships. [ Read More ]
O Praise The Name (Anastasis) Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Hillsong Worship | Preaching Today Media

O Praise The Name (Anastasis) Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Hillsong Worship

O Praise the Name (Anastasis) by Hillsong Worship from the album Open Heaven/ River Wild. Included in each download is a full master version of the song. [ Read More ]

