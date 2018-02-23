Billy Graham1918-2018
Casual Sex is not More Fun or Less Complicated

Our casual hookup culture may promise greater independence and excitement. It's a means to sex without too many (or any) strings attached. But that lack of strings also comes with downsides: the divorce of love and sex means that we're more likely to have painful and awkward sexual experiences. ...

Cheap Sex is the New Norm

Marriage in the US is in open retreat. As recently as 2000, married 25- to 34-year-olds outnumbered their never-married peers by a margin of 55% to 34%, according to the US Census ...

Porn Is Truly a Global Problem

Porn Is Truly a Global Problem

While it is often stated that 90 percent of the world's pornography can be traced back to San Fernando, California, this material reaches around the globe. Pornography knows no geographical, ...

