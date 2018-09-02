Sermon Illustrations
Advertisers Have Only 6.5 Seconds to Grab Attention
It should come as no surprise that advertisers spend millions of dollars each year studying the science of attention, both through empirical research and testing with target audiences. One add company's motto is "6. 5 seconds." That motto is based on ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments