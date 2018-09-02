Advertisers Have Only 6.5 Seconds to Grab Attention

Related Sermon Illustrations

Our Niagara Falls-Like Flood of Data We are in the age of gargantuan numbers, truly instant information, ceaselessly hyperactive social media, when the World Wide Web has become a flood-driven Niagara of raw, uninterpreted ... [ Read More ]

You Have a Shorter Attention Span than a Goldfish A recent study by Microsoft of 2,000 consumers discovered some interesting things. The first is that the average human attention span has gone down. In 2000 it was 12 seconds, but ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Sundown Maize | Vision 111 Colorful and dramatic seamlessly looping background motion features a cornfield swaying in the wind and silhouetted by a brilliant sunset sky with dark clouds. [ Read More ]

Football Loop | Vision 111 60 second loop features a football field as though viewed from a traveling camera suspended above. Darkened, text-friendly space is provided to the right of the gridiron. Great for advertising your Super Bowl party! Choose SD or HD widescreen when ordering. [ Read More ]

More videos