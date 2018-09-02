Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Advertisers Have Only 6.5 Seconds to Grab Attention

Advertisers Have Only 6.5 Seconds to Grab Attention

It should come as no surprise that advertisers spend millions of dollars each year studying the science of attention, both through empirical research and testing with target audiences. One add company's motto is "6. 5 seconds." That motto is based on ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Our Niagara Falls-Like Flood of Data

Our Niagara Falls-Like Flood of Data

We are in the age of gargantuan numbers, truly instant information, ceaselessly hyperactive social media, when the World Wide Web has become a flood-driven Niagara of raw, uninterpreted ...

[ Read More ]
You Have a Shorter Attention Span than a Goldfish

You Have a Shorter Attention Span than a Goldfish

A recent study by Microsoft of 2,000 consumers discovered some interesting things. The first is that the average human attention span has gone down. In 2000 it was 12 seconds, but ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Sundown Maize | Vision 111 | Preaching Today Media

Sundown Maize | Vision 111

Colorful and dramatic seamlessly looping background motion features a cornfield swaying in the wind and silhouetted by a brilliant sunset sky with dark clouds. [ Read More ]
Football Loop | Vision 111 | Preaching Today Media

Football Loop | Vision 111

60 second loop features a football field as though viewed from a traveling camera suspended above. Darkened, text-friendly space is provided to the right of the gridiron. Great for advertising your Super Bowl party! Choose SD or HD widescreen when ordering. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top