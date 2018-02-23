19-Year-Old Survives Being Frozen but is 'Disappointed'

Country music icon Merle Haggard (1937-2016), had 38 of his albums appear on Billboard's country-music top 10 charts (more than a dozen made it to Number One). He also had 38 Number ...

During the 2007-2008 NFL regular season, New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady set the record for most touchdown passes in a regular season, paving the way for his winning the ...

More Sermon illustrations

What if this year we all made a resolution to give up and let go instead of taking charge and trying harder? While these New Year's resolutions may not be as easy as they appear at first glance, they will lead to a life of peace and contentment while challenging a cultural epidemic of driven busyness.