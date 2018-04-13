Wealth: Having It All and Wanting More

illustration

The richest 80 people on Earth are now as wealthy as the world's 3.5 billion poorest people. In other words, 80 people control as much wealth as half the population of the planet. That's one of the most shocking findings from a report released by Oxfam, an international charity dedicated to finding solutions to global poverty.

Take, for example, Larry Ellison, the third-ranking deep pocket on this year's Forbes list. Ellison just stepped down as the CEO of the Oracle business software colossus. His net worth: $50 billion. What does Ellison do with all those billions? He collects homes and estates, for starters, with 15 or so scattered all around the world. Ellison likes yachts, too. He currently has two extremely big ones, each over half as long as a football field.

Ellison also likes to play basketball, even on his yachts. If a ball bounces over the railing, no problem. Ellison has a powerboat following his yacht, the Wall Street Journal noted this past spring, "to retrieve balls that go overboard."

Possible Preaching Angles: It is hard to imagine having that much money, but in reality we are no different than Ellison and other multibillionaires. How we spend our money, however little we have, still reveals what we value. We show what we value with our wallets.

Emily Cohn, "Show This Chart To The Next Person Who Isn't Worried About Income Inequality," The Huffington Post (1-20-15); submitted by David Finch, Elk Grove, California