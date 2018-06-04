Explore

U2's Bono on David's Cave of Despair

U2's Bono on David's Cave of Despair

In an interview for Rolling Stone magazine, U2's lead singer Bono talks about how he's learning to connect with David's honest laments and prayers from the Book of Psalms. Bono suffered several facial, arm, and shoulder fractures that required three metal plates and 18 screws ...

Related Sermon Illustrations

Haitians Devastated by Earthquake Keep Hope in God

Haitians Devastated by Earthquake Keep Hope in God

Editor's Note: Author Andy Crouch originally used this story to illustrate that we don't need to be enslaved to technology. You could delete the references to technology and use this ...

Cancer Survivor and Trauma Expert on 'Spiritual Surrender'

Cancer Survivor and Trauma Expert on 'Spiritual Surrender'

At the age of 35 Christian psychologist and researcher Dr. Jamie Aten was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his pelvis. Aten said:

For the first six months, whenever ...
The Parable Of The Mustard Seed | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Mustard Seed | Stewart Redwine

In the age of the internet we’re all aware of how the simplest ideas can go “viral” and spread across the globe in a matter of hours. Or how one small decision, to turn left instead of right, can alter the course of a person’s life. Even the massive redwood tree begins as a small seed. In this video a father sees enormous potential in his son. However, he knows that without time and commitment, this potential will go unfulfilled. And when his son faces adversity, he has to draw from his father’s encouragement to propel him to persevere as a musician. [ Read More ]
Abounding Grace | Sermon Gear | Preaching Today Media

Abounding Grace | Sermon Gear

A Gripping, Emotional Story of Grace Through Adversity. Perfect opener for your next sermon on Grace, Faith, Humility, Persecution, or Greater Love. [ Read More ]

