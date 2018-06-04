Sermon Illustrations
Students Are Hungry For Relational Bonding
New York Times columnist David Brooks recently (February 2018) went around the country interviewing students at some of the most prestigious campuses in America. He admits that the students he met represent only "a tiny slice of the rising generation," ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments