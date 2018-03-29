Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The New View of Heaven Is too Small

The New View of Heaven Is too Small

Theologian J. Todd Billings argues "the new view of heaven is too small." He shares the following observation:

A friend of mine's favorite Sunday school song growing up was "Dwell in Me, O Blessed Spirit," the first verse of which goes, "Dwell in me, O Blessed Spirit, Gracious Teacher, Friend Divine. For the home of bliss that waits ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Joys in Heaven Go on Forever

The Joys in Heaven Go on Forever

This world and its history are prelude and foretaste; all the sunrises and sunsets, symphonies and rock concerts, feasts and friendships are but whispers. They are a prologue to the ...

[ Read More ]
Founder of Amazon Planned Decades Ahead

Founder of Amazon Planned Decades Ahead

If you own stock in Amazon, you get a letter from founder Jeff Bezos each year, reminding you of Amazon's commitment to think long-term. In his 2015 letter to shareowners, Bezos opens: ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

True Love Is Jesus | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

True Love Is Jesus | Hyper Pixels Media

Love is what the world seeks in all the wrong places. But, true love is an action, not a feeling. It&apos;s found in sacrifice, not selfishness. It is patient, not demanding. Doesn&apos;t hurt others, but casts out fear. Real love was born in a stable and seen at the cross. True love carries us through the highs and the lows. True love is Jesus. [ Read More ]
True Love Is Jesus | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

True Love Is Jesus | Hyper Pixels Media

Love is what the world seeks in all the wrong places. But, true love is an action, not a feeling. It&apos;s found in sacrifice, not selfishness. It is patient, not demanding. Doesn&apos;t hurt others, but casts out fear. Real love was born in a stable and seen at the cross. True love carries us through the highs and the lows. True love is Jesus. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top