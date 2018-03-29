Sermon Illustrations
The New View of Heaven Is too Small
Theologian J. Todd Billings argues "the new view of heaven is too small." He shares the following observation:
A friend of mine's favorite Sunday school song growing up was "Dwell in Me, O Blessed Spirit," the first verse of which goes, "Dwell in me, O Blessed Spirit, Gracious Teacher, Friend Divine. For the home of bliss that waits ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments