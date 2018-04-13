Sermon Illustrations
NBA Teammate Apology Sparks Win Streak
A local NBA beat reporter was surprised to find the local team's winning streak coincided with a confession, an apology, and subsequent forgiveness. Portland Trail Blazers starting forward Maurice "Moe" Harkless admitted to The Oregonian's Joe Freeman that a string of strong March games, which helped to propel the team to a thirteen-game win streak, could ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments